The secret is out - Steve McDonald has finally revealed to wife Michelle that he is the father of Leanne's baby. Tonight's first episode of Coronation Street ended with Steve blurting out the truth during a party at the Bistro to celebrate Oliver's birth.

Scenes just broadcast on ITV saw Gail hold a party to mark her grandson's arrival, only for Steve and Michelle to unwittingly get caught up in the action. When some glasses were accidentally broken, the baby was handed to Steve, whose emotions got the better of him.

Staring down into Oliver's face, Steve said: "I'm so sorry. This is my son." The trouble is, that Michelle and the assembled Platts all heard Steve's words, all but guaranteeing that the fallout is now going to be pretty explosive.

Thankfully, Corrie fans won't have long to find out how Michelle reacts - you can head back to Weatherfield at 8.30pm for the second episode of tonight's double bill

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below. And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.