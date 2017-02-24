Could this be the moment when Coronation Street's big paternity secret finally reaches Michelle's ears?

As fans of the ITV soap know, Steve has been trying to hush up the fact that he is the father of Leanne's baby son Oliver.

But will he be able to hold his tongue when he's left staring down into the face of his child during tonight's dramatic double bill?

This evening's two episodes of Corrie see Steve and Michelle unwittingly caught up in a last minute party Gail throws at the Bistro to welcome what she believes to be her new grandson Oliver into the world.

The McDonalds, still grieving the loss of their baby Ruairi, are forced to look on as the Platts wet the baby’s head and toast new parents Nick and Leanne.

When the time comes for a photo of the happy family group David asks Steve to do the honours and he takes the picture through gritted teeth whilst Michelle looks on. But the real danger comes when David asks Steve to hold baby Oliver.

Will coming face to face with his own flesh and blood for the first time be too much for Steve? Michelle is oblivious to what is going on in Steve’s mind as he looks down at the tiny bundle in his arms but Leanne can only stare in horror fearing the worst...

Find out at 7.30/8.30pm whether Steve will be able to keep the truth to himself.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

