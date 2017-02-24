Could this be the moment when the truth comes out about the real identity of baby Oliver’s dad? Shock scenes on tonight's Coronation Street will see Steve left holding his own baby - and despite having agreed to keep quiet about his son's paternity, are the real facts about to come out?

Corrie has released a sneak peek look at the dramatic events in tonight's double bill that see Steve and Michelle become an unwitting part of celebrations in the Bistro to mark the birth of Leanne's baby.

With the McDonalds having recently lost their son Ruairi, the last thing they want is to get involved with an impromptu party held by the Platts.

But when a mishap results in Steve taking hold of the child, the situation threatens to become too much to handle.

Michelle is oblivious to what is going on in Steve’s mind as he looks down at the tiny bundle in his arms but Leanne can only stare in horror fearing the worst...

You can watch the scene from tonight's episodes below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street.

