Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Thursday 23 February 2017 at 10:29AM The One Show is tonight presented by Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon live from New Broadcasting House in London. Tonight, Ant and Dec jare on the show talking about the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway which begins on ITV this weekend. Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading