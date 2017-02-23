Top Gear is back with a brand new look... again.

Following Chris Evans's dramatic departure last year after just one series at the helm, returning presenters Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid are now taking the reins as a trio, and introducing a few other tweaks to the formula too.

So as series 24 heads for our screens, here's everything you need to know about the new look Top Gear...

When is Top Gear on?

Top Gear is back on Sunday nights – starting Sunday March 5th at 8pm on BBC2.

Who is presenting?

Chris Evans’s departure from the show made a headline or six when he announced he was quitting in July 2016 after a single series, saying he “gave it my best shot”.

A replacement for Evans has not been recruited and instead the rest of the revamped presenting line-up has remained exactly the same: Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid, Chris Harris, Sabine Schmitz, Eddie Jordan and The Stig are all returning to the show.

However there is one key change. The new format will see LeBlanc, Reid and Harris in the Dunsfold aerodrome studio presenting together as a trio with a more collaborative dynamic than before. Schmitz and Jordan, meanwhile, will feature in several films throughout the series.

What celebrities will be on Top Gear?

Although the BBC are remaining tight-lipped about which famous bums will be filling the car seats on the track, some names have been leaked.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba had to be removed from a ditch after he became stuck while filming the Star In A Reasonably Priced Car/Star In A Rallycross Car segment. And jockey Frankie Dettori, Olympian Max Whitlock and comedians Jon Culshaw and Shazia Mirza have also been photographed filming at Dunsfold too.

Is there going to be more Extra Gear too?

Yes! The BBC3 spin-off show is returning for another series and will be available online after the main show has aired on BBC2. There will be specially-shot behind the scenes content from some of the films as well as a closer look at some of the cars featured in the main show, a hot lap of the Top Gear track and any other funny moments or deleted scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

Who is presenting Extra Gear?

Whereas Chris Harris and Rory Reid previously hosted the sister show, they’re now a bit too tied up presenting Top Gear.

Although those two will still make appearances, hosting duties are going to a newcomer – comedian George Lewis. He beat 700 other comics to reach the final of the BBC New Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Fringe and has even won the Nando’s New Comedian of the Year Award. Tasty!

What cars will feature on Top Gear?

As well as a car valued at £2 million, a mysterious “mode of transport” valued at £4.5 million, a Volvo with 570,000 miles on the clock and a Ferrari FXX K – one of only 40 in existence – here's a list of the cars we'll be seeing this series:

Avtoros Shaman (Wamah)

Porsche 718 Cayman/ Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrafoglio

Aston Martin DB11

Mercedes S63 AMG

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

VW Golf Clubsport S

Ssangyong Rodius

Renault Twingo GT

Abarth 124 Spider

Where are they filming for Top Gear?

As well as Dunsfold Aerodrome and around the UK – including Wales, Lancashire, Derbyshire and the Isle of Man – the Top Gear crew have gone out on location around the world. They’ve filmed in Montenegro, Germany, Kazakhstan, Monte Carlo, United Arab Emirates, Cuba and Nevada, California and Florida in the USA.

What else is new about Top Gear this series?

There’s a new feature on the Top Gear test track. In an unprecedented move, drivers will now be able to turn left at Hammerhead. What lurks down this sinister path? A portal to another dimension… The drivers are magically lifted from the drizzle of Dunsfold and emerge in an altogether more stunning location. This series, for instance, we’ll see Matt and Chris zapped into Montenegro while driving an Aston Martin DB11 and Mercedes respectively.

What films will feature in the series this year?

Matt and Chris will be testing convertible supercars in Las Vegas, facing all four seasons in two days and suffering both sunburn and frostbite in a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder and Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Rory, Chris and Matt are also tasked with purchasing a car each that has at least 480,000 miles on the clock – the equivalent of driving to the moon and back – to take part in several endurance challenges in Kazakhstan.

A Pac-Man-esque but completely-non-trademark-infringing game called the Top Gear Maze-Based Arcade Game Recreation Challenge (snappy) will also see Rory being chased down by Chris and Sabine in Ferraris through a maze of shipping containers in a Renault Twingo.

We can also look forward to seeing a road trip through Cuba with Chris and Rory, an eight-wheeled all-terrain Russian SUV being put to the test in the Isle of Man by Matt and the trio turning an SsangYong Rodius – widely regarded as one of the ugliest cars ever made – into a luxury superyacht.

What do Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid have to say about the new series?

Matt: “I think it’s going to be a great series. We are all perfectionists and everyone who works on it is really pleased. I am really pleased with the films. There’s lots of humour. For example, we film one in a Bond sequence that involves me driving an Aston Martin. I don’t want to give too much away but it centres around two guys poking fun at each other and having a good time. They are chasing each other, and then they are both chased! We want humour in the films.”

Chris: “Top Gear is all about the cars. We’ve got humour in it but the unique premise of the show is it all starts with the car. If you look at the metal we are squeezing into this season, it is mouth-watering. I would say because of the amount we are including, it is the strongest season of cars Top Gear has ever had – and I will happily stand by that statement.”

Rory: “Doing Top Gear is amazing. I have had some pretty surreal moments. I have just returned from Cuba. We looked at their culture over there and it was a fascinating film to take part in. What is different about this season is we are talking to people and allowing them to have a voice. We want them to share their stories and bring something else to the programme.”

Confirmed: all new #TopGear launches Sunday 5 March. See you there pic.twitter.com/GDGVpLoiwo — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) February 14, 2017

Top Gear returns on Sunday 5th March at 8pm on BBC2