Mel and Sue have swapped the Bake Off tent for Morris dancing as the pair gear up to host Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief.

It will be the first time that the comedians will host a programme on BBC1 together since The Great British Bake Off ended.

New judges for the Comic Relief fundraiser have also been announced, including Miranda Hart who will also make her comeback to BBC1 after she had to pull out of returning to Call the Midwife last year.

Julian Clary, Tameka Empson, Rufus Hound, Russell Kane and Adil Ray as Citizen Khan will also be judging the 15 celebrities as they have to impersonate famous musicians on the live show.

The celebrity judges previously announced include Jo Brand, Jason Manford, Paul O’Grady, Frank Skinner, Jennifer Saunders and Claudia Winkleman.

The performers, including Gogglebox's Steph and Dom, the stars of ITV quiz show The Chase and former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan, will face three live heats before a live grand finale.

A combination of the viewers at home and the judging panel will decide who makes it through to the final before the audience crowns the eventual winner.

Red Nose Day returns on Friday 24 March