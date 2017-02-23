Louis Theroux has covered everything from Scientology to alcoholism to paedophilia, but now he is taking on a new fascinating subject: Donald Trump.

The British documentary-maker will delve into the Trump "phenomenon" for a BBC2 series.

Theroux, who is set to film the upcoming three-part series in the politically divided US, said it would be a "challenge" to understand the "abhorrent" Republican President.

"It feels like a whole cultural, almost sea change in how the world is part of the post-Brexit wave of populism,” he told The Mirror.

“The story seems to change every day with Trump. There’s something new bubbling under. It’s hard to get your head around such a big subject.”

He added: “The challenge with Trump would be… something so abhorrent that walks on two legs and is a human being, you have to explore where his foibles come from.”

Theroux has already explored some of the odder parts of America in his Weird Weekends series, and also filmed a BBC documentary called Louis and the Nazis where he met American fascists.