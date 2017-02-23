One of Katy Perry's cute dancing houses has marched right off the Brit Awards stage and into legend – but is this the new Left Shark?

It's hard not to watch the video again and again. While Perry was performing her new single Chained to the Rhythm, a LOT was happening on the stage: she had a whole gang of dancers dressed up as houses, two large Day of the Dead skeleton props in the style of Donald Trump and Theresa May, and Skip Marley joining her for a duet too.

In a moment seen only by the audience at the O2 centre (the TV cameras were trying to keep up with everything else), one of the dancing houses blithely marched right over the edge of the stage - and fell into the audience. Ouch.

Falling House can take comfort in the knowledge that he (or she) is not the first to take a tumble on the Brit Awards stage. Who could forget 2015's Madonna performance where the Queen of Pop was pulled backwards down a flight of stairs in a tragic cape mishap?

The clumsy dancer also follows in the footsteps of Left Shark, whose Super Bowl performance with Perry has now become iconic. Hopefully the pop star isn't too annoyed that her backing dancers keep stealing the show.