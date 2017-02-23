Shaun Evans is swapping crime-solving in Oxford for emergency medicine at Holby as he takes the director's reins at Casualty.

The Endeavour star is currently trying his hand at directing on an episode of the long-running medical drama that is believed to be airing in May.

Speaking today, Evans said to RadioTimes.com: "I'm delighted to be working on Casualty. It's a terrific cast and crew and I'm very grateful for the opportunity."

Endeavour recently finished its fourth series on ITV, but will begin shooting a fifth run of episodes this spring. The next series of the Inspector Morse prequel will also be longer, with six cases to solve instead of the usual four.

Whether Evans's Casualty episode will contain a higher body count than the average episode of Endeavour remains to be seen...