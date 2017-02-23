Dot Branning found herself in a terrifying situation at the climax to tonight's EastEnders when she narrowly avoided a car smash-up.

Dot - whose eyesight has been causing her concern of late - took grandson Matthew out for a drive to a local garden centre, using Jack's sat nav to guide her journey.

But when the electronic voice started to give her faulty instructions, Dot suddenly began to panic and lose confidence behind the wheel.

Cliffhanger scenes then saw Dot miss a No Entry sign before facing the flashing lights of oncoming vehicles.

The credits then rolled after Dot careered into a verge, leaving viewers unsure as to her or Matthew's welfare.

Fans will now have to wait until tomorrow to discover Dot and Matthew's fate - and to find out how Jack will react when he finds out what's happened.

