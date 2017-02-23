David Bowie's son Duncan Jones paid tribute to "all the kooks and all the people who make the kooks" as he collected his father's Album of the Year Brit Award on behalf of the music legend.

Despite dying in January 2016, Bowie was at the centre of the Brit Awards for a second year in a row after last year's moving tributes and performance by Lorde.

Lazarus actor Michael C Hall also stepped up to collect an award in Bowie's place after the Life on Mars singer was named Best Male Solo Artist.

Filmmaker Duncan reflected on fatherhood as he collected the gong from Noel Gallagher, who had announced the winner as "the king" while pointing to the heavens.

"I lost my dad last year, but I also became a dad and I was spending a lot of time, after getting over the shock, of trying to work out what would I want my son to know about his granddad," he said.

"And I think it would be the same thing that most of my dad's fans have taken over the last 50 years: That he's always been there supporting people who think they're a little bit weird or a little bit strange – a little bit different. And he's always been there for them."

Referencing Bowie's 1971 song Kooks, which was written to him when he was a baby, Duncan added: "So this award is for all the kooks and all the people who make the kooks."

Hall, who praised a man "beholden to his own boundless imagination," quipped: "If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn't be here tonight."

The Brits also featured a tribute to George Michael, including a speech from Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley and their backing singers Pepsi and Shirlie. All three struggled to keep from crying as they spoke about what George meant to them.

To stimulate the tear ducts even further, Coldplay's Chris Martin capped it off with a performance of A Different Corner alongside clips of the late singer.