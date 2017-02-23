Nadiya Hussain, The Great British Bake Off 2015 champion, is to go in search of the best of British cooking for a new series on BBC2.

Nadiya’s British Food Adventure will air in the summer and sees her take “a culinary road trip around Britain”, visiting a different region of the UK in each episode in a bid “to uncover some of our most exciting food pioneers”.

Each episode will also see her return to her kitchen to recreate some of the recipes she has unearthed.

The areas covered in the eight-part series ranges from the Highlands of Scotland and the coasts of Devon and Dorset.

She said: “Our country’s regional cuisine is much more than tried and tested traditional dishes - there are quirky and clever food producers out there who are reinventing British food in unique and exciting ways. I can't wait to meet these local food heroes, to find inspiration in the most unusual food stories and unlikely ingredients and then come up with some brand new recipes in the kitchen adding my own special twist."

The series is expected to air later this summer on BBC2 and follows last year’s The Chronicles of Nadiya in which she explored her Bangladeshi roots.

Last autumn she signed up to stay with the BBC amid reports that Channel 4 was keen to hire her as a presenter for The Great British Bake Off when the show transfers to the broadcaster later this year.

Hussain’s new series is also part of a raft of BBC factual commissions announced today, including a profile of Bill Cosby and a documentary about dementia in football presented by Alan Shearer.

Also included in the list is Special OPS: 1943, a five-part BBC2 series about a crack team of undercover agents who were plucked from civilian life during the Second World War.

They were intensively trained to go behind enemy lines in Europe where they ran resistance cells, gathered intelligence and undertook sabotage missions, but their enormous contribution to the war effort is still largely unknown.