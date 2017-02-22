Bad news, Emmerdale fans - there's no episode of your favourite soap airing tonight.

Instead, we find Coronation Street in the 7.00pm slot, with this year's Brit Awards set to then be shown at 7.30pm on ITV.

All of which means that Emmerdale viewers will have to wait until Thursday's double bill to find out what's happening in the wake of the #Robron wedding.

For those after a sneak peek of the drama, here's what you can expect to see tomorrow night: Aaron will attend his sentencing and discover that he'll serve 12 months in prison, while Debbie decides that she wants to go to Prague with Sarah after all. But will Ross provide her with a fake passport?

Plus Gabby suspects her mother has a secret admirer, and finds romance of her own with Jacob - leaving Liv out in the cold...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

