Japanese pool player Naoyuki Oi doesn't speak much English so you might think his post-match interviews with a UK host would be a struggle, or just kind of boring. But you'd be wrong, so wrong.

Oi comes armed with a few choice phrases and – win or lose – injects incredible energy and surrealism into his answers, even if they often have nothing to do with the questions.

Here he is speaking to an increasingly bewildered presenter after his first-round win in the World Pool Masters...

And after getting knocked out...

Here's hoping the players on Match of the Day take note...