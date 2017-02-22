Coronation Street fans take note - you'll be taking your Wednesday trip to Weatherfield slightly earlier this evening.

Yes, Corrie will be showing in the 7.00pm time-slot, with this year's Brit Awards set to be broadcast at 7.30pm.

All of which means that soap fans will be going without their usual half hour of Emmerdale, which vacates its usual place in the schedules to make way for the Street.

As for what viewers can expect to see, here's a sneak peek of the drama: Leanne will be seen telling Nick that she doesn't want in his name on baby Oliver's birth certificate, while Michelle insists that she should visit the new arrival, to Steve's horror.

Meanwhile, at Underworld, Aidan returns from Spain and is annoyed to find Jenny ensconced in the office. Are we set for a new clash at the factory?

