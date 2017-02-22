Next week on Neighbours: Sonya to keep Mark's baby? Plus Steph is pushed close to the edge 27 February-3 March 2017: And Paige, Brad and Lauren consider their future on Ramsay Street ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By David Brown Wednesday 22 February 2017 at 7:10AM Your guide to all of next week's drama in Ramsay Street... Monday 27 February Dee worries that she has pushed Toadie away and manoeuvres Susan to bring Toadie back into her life. Piper is nervous about going to school and facing the wrath of Bec’s friends after her suspension. Struggling to process Bishop Green’s harsh words, Paige neverthe- less chooses to keep the truth from Jack. Tuesday 28 February Sonya worries that Mark might be dating Elly, fearing she would not be a great parental figure for the baby. Toadie goes to Karl for advice about his growing feelings for Dee. Piper is feeling the financial squeeze on her and Tyler, and sees an opportunity to ease her money worries with Xanthe’s plan. Wednesday 1 March After her break-up with Mark, the surrogate baby and her mysterious attacker, Steph is finding it difficult to sleep, let alone maintain her new relationship with Victoria. Toadie is unsettled by Sonya and Mark’s close bond. Terese tries to dig for information about Jasmine Udagwa’s vendetta against Leo. Thursday 2 March Amy overhears Jasmine reveal to Terese that the contents of the briefcase could lead to Leo becoming the owner of Lassiter’s. Ben and Xanthe start their work experience at the hospital. Eager to spend time with Terese, Paul invites her to attend Aaron’s barbeque with him. Terese turns Paul down, but later Gary charms her into attending. Friday 3 March Elly springs Piper with the fake IDs and cottons onto a scheme she suspects is much bigger than Piper is willing to admit. Amy is thrown when Leo shares a theory about who his father might be, and involves herself further. Xanthe’s confidence is at an all-time low as she struggles to complete her work experience at the hospital. continue reading