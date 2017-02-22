Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have been best pals since they began playing sisters on Game of Thrones in 2011 so it’s little wonder Williams reached out in a rather sweet way on Twitter to wish her on-screen big sis a very happy birthday.

Turner, who plays former-queen-of-Westeros-turned-tormented-Northern-badass Sansa Stark, just turned 21 and Williams (aka the ever awesome Arya) posted a heartfelt message to celebrate on Twitter.

Happy 21st Birthday @SophieT

Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/43cCih2KeJ — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) February 21, 2017

"Happy 21st Birthday @SophieT Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one", she wrote, sharing a picture of the pair in their early Game of Thrones days.

Birthday girl Turner was clearly touched by her pal’s post but responded with an equally sweet message.

@Maisie_Williams nah. Lookin up to you, kid. Love you — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) February 22, 2017

Now, if only they could be reunited on our TV screens, eh?