Made in Chelsea returns to E4 in March with Binky and her baby bump front and centre. But Ms Felstead’s little’un won’t be the only new arrival as a lifestyle guru, ex-rugby star and assorted socialites and university students join the cast.

"Super smart university student Ella Willis, fun-loving single socialite Daisy Robins, Canadian lifestyle-guru Mimi Bouchard, cheeky teen troublemaker Sam Prince and ex-professional rugby player James Sandford" (above, centre) make their MIC debut and promise to bring plenty of mischief and mayhem to the already rather dramatic series.

Player and cheeky charmer Sam is keen to become a king of King’s Road, while Northern Irish born James is just as much of a player off the pitch as he is on it. And he has a connection to Julius and JP, so who knows what might happen when the trio join forces?

Edinburgh University student Ella is billed as a “brainy blonde bombshell” who isn’t won over easily. We're told she’s already got her eye on a regular, though. And given the fact she has three homes in Fulman, Suffolk and the Balearic Islands, PLUS her own helipad (who DOESN’T have their own helipad guys?) we doubt she’ll have much trouble fitting in.

Then there’s new socialite Daisy (above, right), a party-loving Sloane Square flirt with quite the pedigree. The granddaughter of D’Arcy Defries, who was responsible for establishing women’s polo in 1930s Britain, has sport in her veins. She’s “sassy, single and looking for love”, and absolutely loves a bad boy. She won’t have to look too far to find one in Chelsea…

And finally there’s Canadian lifestyle guru Mimi Bouchard (above, left), who “always get what she wants”. Mimi is “single and more than ready to mingle”, so chances are she’ll slot seamlessly into the Chelsea pack.

Speaking of which, returning for series 13 (along with Binky and her bump) will be MIC favourites Jamie Laing, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Ollie Locke, Oliver Proudlock, Francis Boulle, Josh Patterson (JP), Alex Mytton, Louise Thompson, Tiff Watson, Rosie Fortescue, Victoria Baker-Harber, Sam Thompson, Stephanie Pratt, Georgia Toffolo (Toff), Frankie Gaff, Olivia Bentley, Fredrik Ferrier, Ryan Libbey, Akin Solanke-Caulker, and Julius Cowdrey .

