Game of Thrones fans often wondered if Ramsay Snow/Bolton was human, so it seems fitting that actor Iwan Rheon's next big franchise role will see him playing an 'inhuman'.

The Welsh actor is joining the cast of Marvel's new TV series Inhumans as Maximus, "a clever and charming Inhuman that is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King – although he harbours an intense desire to wear the crown himself."

The brother they mention is Marvel's Black Bolt, real name Blackagar Boltagon (yes, that does mean we're talking minor Maximus Boltagon/Ramsay Bolton amusement here) and the original tale is one of sibling rivalry. Maximum spends a lot of his time trying to steal his brother's throne.

It's no surprise really, given the fact Rheon recently told RadioTimes.com he was being offered a LOT of villainous roles.

“I do have to be very careful now, because I don’t want to be typecast,” he said. “And it’s funny, you know – Ramsay’s probably the only villain I have played, but because of what it was in it was the most known thing.

“Obviously the roles I’m being offered a lot are villain roles, because people know ‘Oh he can do that, we’ll give him that.’”

If you're wondering what 'Inhumans' are, they're basically a race of superhumans with rather special powers, who first popped up in the Marvel Universe in the 1960s. You'll be well acquainted with the concept if you've been watching Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

“Iwan’s ability to be charming, roguish, and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring the character to life. We’re thrilled to have him on board,” said Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television and Executive Producer on the series.

“Maximus is a complex character. Likable, charming, tragic and villainous all in the same moment, and I’m very excited to have someone of Iwan’s considerable talent”, showrunner Scott Buck added.

The series will air on ABC in the United States this autumn, with a UK channel and air date yet to be confirmed.