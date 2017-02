It began with an innocent morning tweet from BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker...

Hello there @BBCBreakfast people. We're up, we're on... are you with us? — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 22, 2017

But then his Good Morning Britain counterpart Piers Morgan stepped in to do some trademark stirring...

That led to claims of fake news...

...and a dig at Breakfast's captioning, which to be fair was a pretty glaring error...

No offence @mrdanwalker - but do your employers even know who you are? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QaI0VgCykZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 22, 2017

But finally – in a move that would make a New York Times journalist proud – Walker trumped his opponent with some accurate numbers...