David Walliams's best-selling children’s tale Ratburger is coming to television this Christmas, with Sheridan Smith signed on to star.

Ratburger tells the tale of a little girl called Zoe, who struggles to keep her pet rat out of the hands of evil Burt from Burt’s Burgers, who’s eager to serve it up for lunch or dinner.

Walliams shared a snap from the set of the new production, revealing that it will air on Sky and feature an "all-star cast", which also includes Mark Benton (The Halcyon, Waterloo Road), Nigel Planer (The Young Ones) and Ben Bailey Smith (Law and Order: UK).

It looks as though he’ll be taking on the role of Burt, while Smith’s character has yet to be confirmed.

The Moorside and Cilla star could well play Zoe’s stepmother Sheila who is – according to the official synopsis – “so lazy she gets Zoe to pick her nose for her”.

It isn’t the first time Smith has teamed up with Walliams. She played ‘mother’ in the 2012 adaptation of his novel, Mr Stink, and also joined him for an episode of Walliams & Friend.

Smith starred in Mr Stink alongside Hugh Bonneville and Johnny Vegas in 2012

Ratburger is the latest in a long line of Walliams adaptations and follows Mr Stink, Gangsta Granny, The Boy in The Dress and Billionaire Boy.