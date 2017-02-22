Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has revealed that she's been left emotionally affected by her current storyline.

Scenes broadcast last Friday saw her character Bethany manipulated into bed by sexual exploiter Nathan. But Fallon hasn't yet seen the episodes.

"I haven't actually watched that yet because it does make me feel quite uncomfortable, as it does for quite a lot of the viewers," she said today.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine with co-star Christopher Harper, the actress also said that she'd done research with charities in order to portray Bethany's storyline effectively:

"We actually met with the NSPCC and a girl called Lucy who told us her story and it was absolutely horrific.

"To be honest, that made both of us so determined to do this story right for people that this has happened to and it is happening to. It is just so important that we get it right."

Fallon's words come following an interview given by Coronation Street writer Jan McVerry during which she'd revealed that the grooming plotline had divided staff on the soap.

At the recent Coronation Street: the Next 56 Years panel in Salford, McVerry said: "I think it’s an important story to tell for young people, particularly those who may be lacking in self-confidence

"There are worries these unscrupulous bastards get in your lives and lure you away. It is a very dark subject. My own children are teenagers, but others with very young children have asked 'should we be going into this darker territory?' ‘We have had many discussions on how to tell the story."

