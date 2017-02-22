Ben Price has revealed that his time on Coronation Street is fast coming to an end, with his exit set to air in the near future.

Appearing on This Morning, Price - who plays Nick Tilsley on the ITV soap - was asked when his final scenes would be shown and answered: "I think a few months-ish, I can’t tell you. Not long."

But as to how his storyline reaches its conclusion, the Corrie star is happy to remain in the dark: "I don't want to know how it ends. Our producer Kate [Oates] wanted to tell me and I said don’t. Let’s just see how it rolls out. She’s been amazing, just fantastic. And she understood exactly why I had to go.”

Price revealed last month that he was leaving the show to spend more time with his family, having spent the last seven years commuting from London to Manchester to play the role of Nick.

Commenting today on his decision to depart, he said: "I live 200 miles away, I see my wife and children on a Saturday and I go back on a Sunday. It took me quite a while to think about, it was a big decision, but in the end it’s my family and I miss them.”

On his immediate plans, he added: “I’ll be making papier-mache volcanoes and reading stories to my kids and taking them to school and then we’ll see. I don’t know. I’ve just got to go home. Yeah, it’s great. I lose one family and I gain my family back and I think that’s a perfect trade.”

During his years on Coronation Street, Price has seen his character involved in no end of drama, from a one-night stand with his brother's wife Kylie, to a road accident that left him with brain damage and an ill-fated one-day marriage to Carla Connor.

Currently, Nick looks set to bring up Steve McDonald's baby with partner Leanne. But Price hinted that the paternity secret looks set to be revealed:

“Nick doesn't want anyone to find out. It’s a bit strange - I think Nick wants the perfect family, doesn’t he? He wants to stand by Leanne, he wants to be that guy. He wants to be the good man – I will look after you. But it’s going to come out."

