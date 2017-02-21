FriendsFest is coming back – and this time it’s going to be even bigger and better.

The celebration of all things Friends is going on a 12-week tour of the UK this summer and for the first time will feature a full scale set of Joey and Chandler’s apartment – complete with corridor leading to Monica’s digs.

Returning highlights of the event also include Central Perk, Monica's Moon-Dance Diner, Ross and Rachel's Vegas Wedding Chapel and also the newly-invented Chick and Duck bar.

A Friends quiz and themed food stalls have also been added to the bill for the tour.

Here’s when and where FriendsFest will be heading in 2017:

Hillsborough Park, Sheffield: July 7 – July 16

Bute Park, Cardiff: July 21 – July 30

Heaton Park, Manchester: August 4 – August 13

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire: August 18 – August 27

Hylands House, Essex: September 1 – September 10

Clissold Park, London: September 15 – September 24

Fans will need to register before midnight on Tuesday February 21st for pre-sale tickets at www.comedycentral.co.uk/friendsfest. Tickets will then be available from 10am on Wednesday February 22nd.

General sale tickets will be available from Friday February 24th and will cost £26 including booking fee.