Starring Joan Collins, Pauline Collins and Franco Nero. The Time of their Lives tells the story of former Hollywood siren Helen (Joan Collins) who, determined to gatecrash her ex-lover’s funeral on the glamorous French hideaway of Île-de-Ré, escapes her London retirement home with the help of repressed English housewife Priscilla (Pauline Collins). Pooling their limited resources, they hit the road in a race to get to Île-de-Ré, becoming entangled in a love triangle with a reclusive Italian painter (Franco Nero) along the way. On this unforgettable journey, they find true friendship in one another – and have the time of their lives.

The Time of their Lives is in cinemas from 10 March 2017.

Preview screening Sunday 5 March 2017, 10am arrival for a 10.30am start.

To gain admittance tickets should be presented to the box office along with a copy of the relevant page of Radio Times. ID may be requested.

To claim your tickets, click here and enter the code found in your copy of Radio Times.

Tickets are allocated on a first come, first serve basis, so be quick to avoid missing out.

Participating cinemas:

Odeon:

Basingstoke Belfast Birmingham Broadway Plaza Brighton Cardiff Edinburgh Wester Hailes Glasgow Braehead Kingston Greenwich Holloway Lee Valley Liverpool One Manchester Printworks Milton Keynes Stadium Newcastle Metrocentre Norwich Southampton Stoke-on-Trent Tunbridge Wells Wimbledon

Showcase:

Bluewater Bristol CDL Leeds Leicester CDL Nottingham

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

