Robert and Aaron's wedding day on Emmerdale had an unexpected outcome thanks to the arrest of a wedding guest and the grooms opting to say their vows in private.

With Faith branded a killer by unexpected arrival Eileen, it wasn't long before the Dingle matriarch was being led away by the police. In the ensuing chaos, Aaron and Robert snuck off to exchange rings away from their nearest and dearest.

And despite now not being legally wed, the pair wasted no time in celebrating at the Woolpack - Robert even honouring the Dingle family tradition of taking a drink out of a wellington boot.

Asked how he felt about there not being an official ceremony to mark the #Robron union, actor Ryan Hawley said: "It's more important that they made the commitment to each other. It's about celebrating their relationship and the love they have for each other. It's a private thing for them both."

Added Danny Miller: "They don't need a piece of paper to define the they're married. They're both committed to each other. I don't think that it's a problem."

As for what happens next, fans can expect the drama continue as Aaron's upcoming prison sentence kicks off a whole new storyline for the pair.

As Hawley recently revealed: "Once Aaron goes to prison it’s going to be horrible for both of them. Robert’s life will be on hold as much as Aaron’s, and his priority will be looking out for Liv.”

On Aaron's prison experiences, Miller said: “It gets very dark in prison. There will be certain people in there who push his buttons and make his time even more difficult. It’s going to be very harrowing for him, unfortunately.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.