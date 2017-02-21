EastEnders actress Luisa Bradshaw-White has revealed that there is a major plotline in the offing for her character Tina Carter - could it be the return of screen daughter Zsa Zsa?

"There are huge things coming up, and it's full on for Tina - but that's all I can say for now," said the actress.

However, later in the same interview - in this week's Inside Soap - Bradshaw-White also mentioned that she would definitely be in favour of actress Emer Kenny making a Walford comeback:

"I'd like it if Tina's daughter Zsa Zsa were to come back. Now that Tina is maturing, it would be interesting to see how she'd deal with looking after her child, and how it would all play out now Zsa Zsa is grown up."

Wild child Zsa Zsa hasn't been seen on screen since September 2010 when she left town for a new life in France.

But with the character of Tina having only been in Albert Square since November 2013, mother and daughter have so far failed to share any screen time. Could all that be about to change?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

