Denise landed herself in big trouble on tonight's EastEnders when she lashed out and attacked teen troublemaker Keegan.

Scenes just broadcast saw Keegan label Denise an old bag and Patrick a fool, only to get a backslap across the face in the wake of his abuse.

As Keegan was sent flying in front of a crowd of onlookers, he promised that Denise would end up in prison on assault charges, leaving viewers fearing that she'll now end up in prison.

Next - in Thursday's episode of the BB1 soap - Denise will be forced to deal with the consequences of her actions following the showdown with Keegan.

But she'll also find time to get even more annoyed about the state of the community and - despite Patrick's advice to leave it - she ends up calling the Walford Gazette.

And you can expect the residents of Walford to be taken aback once Denise's comments are published. And Ms Fox will find her nerves shredded when she receives a call from the local area manager, who wants to see her regarding her actions. Is Denise's job at risk?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

