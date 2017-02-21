Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has hinted that Daniel Osbourne could be crossing paths with his estranged mother Denise in the none-too-distant future.

As soap fans know, Daniel was abandoned by his mum and was left to pretty much fend for himself before being reunited with dad Ken.

But with actress Denise Black having now left Emmerdale (her character Joanie Wright was recently killed off), might she be making her way back across the Penines to make a Weatherfield return?

Speaking to Inside Soap, Mallard commented: "I would love it if she were to come back to Corrie! I've been a fan of Denise for a few years - and when the audition for Daniel first came up, one of the reasons I was so keen to win the role was because of the people I'd get to work with.

"I knew I'd get to do scenes with the Barlows, but there was also the possibility I'd get to work with Denise at some point down the line. And that wasn't something I was going to turn my back on!"

With comments like that, speculation is bound to mount as to what might bring Denise back to town. Next week's plotlines could well give us a hint though, what with Daniel's girlfriend Sinead announcing that she's pregnant. Surely the prospect of a grandchild would be incentive for Denise to resurface?

As for whether Daniel is ready to be a dad, Mallard added: "No, I don't. And he knows it too...I don't think he's been with Sinead long enough to be making a commitment."

