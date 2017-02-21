Steve Hewlett was given a Special Award by BAFTA before he passed away, it has been revealed.

The 58-year-old had a long and varied career as a TV executive, producer, journalist and broadcaster before passing away on February 20 after losing his battle with cancer.

Now it’s been revealed that Hewlett had been bestowed with a Special Award by BAFTA, but had yet to formally receive it when he passed away.

A spokesperson for BAFTA said: “BAFTA’s Board of Trustees had recently honoured Steve with a Special Award for his outstanding contribution to British broadcasting, and he was delighted to have been awarded it.

"Regretfully, he had yet to formally receive it and it will now be given to his family.

We knew this moment would come for Steve Hewlett, but that does not lessen either the shock or sorrow

The BBC said Hewlett died while listening to Bob Dylan with his family at the Royal Marsden in London.

A statement from his family said that they were “overwhelmed by the support of friends, colleagues and Radio 4 listeners” who followed Hewlett's cancer treatment in weekly updates on the PM programme.

It added: “The messages helped Steve enormously, especially over the last few months. The Royal Marsden have been amazing throughout the journey and we are indebted to all the wonderful staff there. We’d like to thank Eddie [Mair] and all the PM listeners, and if people are still keen to help, then we’d like all donations to go towards the brilliant care the Marsden provide.”