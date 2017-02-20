British TV has a long history of producing great presenting double acts, from Anne Diamond and Nick Owen to Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan and that tradition continues to this day with a whole host of duos lighting up our screens.

But which TV presenting duo is the BEST on British TV right now? Who has the chemistry, charisma and class to take the top honour?

We've picked our top 12 and we want YOU to decide so cast your vote on the shortlist, or add your favourite pairing in the space provided.

Happy voting...