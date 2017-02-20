Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Monday 20 February 2017 at 2:28PM On Monday’s show, Amanda Holden and Tracy Ann Oberman will be chatting about their West End production of Stepping Out, Richard Mainwaring is jamming with Dire Straits, and Matt Allwright will be live at Gander Green Lane ahead of tonight’s FA Cup clash between Sutton United and Arsenal. The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading