Good news comedy fans: Inside No 9 is re-opening its doors for a new series of self-contained stories and spooky humour.

Once again written by and starring Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, the third series of the BBC2 comedy is full of quirky plots, wacky characters and plenty of well-known guest stars.

When is Inside No 9 series three on TV?

Inside No 9 is returning 10pm Tuesday 21st February on BBC2.

Who are the guest stars?

Major award-winners, sitcom stars and even a Dursley from Harry Potter, series three will be full of familiar faces.

Bafta winner Jason Watkins and Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes (above) lead an impressive list that includes: Felicity Kendal (The Good Life), Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders), Fiona Shaw (Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter), Morgana Robinson (Morgana Robinson's The Agency), Philip Glenister (Ashes to Ashes) and Mat Baynton (The Wrong Mans).

Felicity Kendal as Patricia in an upcoming episode

Where can I watch the other series?

All episodes of the show – including series one, two and the 2016 Christmas special – are available on the BBC Store.