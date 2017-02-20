This week saw the sad news that Sir Bradley Wiggins had pulled out of Channel 4’s The Jump, with the Olympic champion forced to exit the winter sports competition after fracturing his leg.
However, when fans tuned into this week’s episode they found that the five-time gold medal-winner was still part of the competition, competing in the Skeleton challenge against Louis Smith in the latest episode and making merry in the Austrian chalet with the other celebrities.
Suffice it to say, people were quite confused…
Of course, the real truth was simple – much of The Jump is prerecorded (the entire series except the final has already been shot), so Sir Bradley had filmed this week’s episode before the accident that put him out of action.
In fact, as he revealed in the tweets that announced his departure, Wiggins also managed to shoot the series’ fourth episode before receiving his game-ending injury, so fans will be able to see him compete one more time in next week’s installment.
So hopefully, next week the fans will be a little less confused to see The Jump’s biggest name back on the mountain.
The Jump continues on Channel 4 on Sundays at 7.30pm