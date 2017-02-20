Lindsay Lohan is angling for the role of Ariel in a Disney live-action remake, promising to sing the musical numbers herself – but only if she can choose her own director.

The former child actress posted a collage on Instagram featuring her and the animated version of Ariel from Disney's 1989 movie side-by-side.

"I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid [if] @Disney approve that #billcondon directs it," she initially captioned the image, although it has now been shortened to the more succinct "#thelittlemermaid".

#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST

Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Cordon is the director of the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast featuring Emma Watson, due in cinemas on 17th March. He has also worked on films including Chicago, Dreamgirls and Gods And Monsters.

In another version of the caption, the Mean Girls star also suggested Disney should hire her sister Aliana Lohan to sing the theme song, writing: "@disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack. also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best."

It has been a while since Lindsay herself sang, after releasing the single Bossy in 2008.

Lohan, 30, is best known for tween films including Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, but she has not been in a major film since 2013's Scary Movie 5.

Now she appears to be on a mission to get back on screen, recently revealing she had penned a treatment for a Mean Girls sequel.

So – how likely is it that we'll see Lohan heading Under The Sea?

In November Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of Hamilton) said he was in "super-early talks" with Disney to co-write the score. Perhaps Lindsay needs to go direct to Lin-Manuel to make her case?