The second head to head match in the 2017 League of Fandoms was a mighty clash, from which Outlander, Poldark, Banished, The Musketeers, Versailles and Merlin emerged victorious with 3 points each.
But there were also bonus points for campaign creativity up for grabs and this match's winners are...
Team Hannibal - 5 bonus points
Team Banished - 5 bonus points
Team Outlander - 1 bonus point
Team Home Fires - 3 bonus points
Team Versailles - 1 bonus point
Team Poldark - 4 bonus points
Keep an eye out for the next League of Fandoms challenge, coming VERY SOON!