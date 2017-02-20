The second head to head match in the 2017 League of Fandoms was a mighty clash, from which Outlander, Poldark, Banished, The Musketeers, Versailles and Merlin emerged victorious with 3 points each.

But there were also bonus points for campaign creativity up for grabs and this match's winners are...

Team Hannibal - 5 bonus points

Team Banished - 5 bonus points

Put 'em up and get ready to fight for #BANISHED! 💪💪💪#LeagueOfFandoms TODAY

4-5.30pm, GMT @RadioTimes

Banished V Homefires pic.twitter.com/nmM8IKqx34 — Banished Fans (@BanishedTVFans) February 16, 2017

Calling all Convicts!!!

Tomorrow another battle commences!

We need voters at the ready! #Banished #LeagueOfFandoms. pic.twitter.com/sH3NPc4xqx — Banished Fans (@BanishedTVFans) February 15, 2017

Team Outlander - 1 bonus point

Team Home Fires - 3 bonus points

#HomeFires in another period drama face off tomorrow,WI take on 'Banished' convicts, think Sharks vs Jets in period costume #LeagueOfFandoms pic.twitter.com/iFg9xSU21K — Jess Taylor (@loadofolbobbins) February 15, 2017

Team Versailles - 1 bonus point

Join us in battle once more, #VersaillesFamily! Today we fight, together, to show our love and loyalty in the @RadioTimes #LeagueOfFandoms pic.twitter.com/taPXpRJfu5 — paint and roses (@paintandroses) February 16, 2017

Team Poldark - 4 bonus points

#Poldark fans gird your loins! It's time for another quick gallop if you can muster the strength #RadioTimes #LeagueOfFandoms pic.twitter.com/fYh1RjCnAt — joaniebluetoes (@JoanEllis777) February 16, 2017

Keep an eye out for the next League of Fandoms challenge, coming VERY SOON!