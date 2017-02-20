Swearing, stage fighting and winner speech strops – the Brit Awards have had it all over the years, but whether there will be the same histrionics from 2017's music stars remains to be seen.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2017 Brit Awards, from how to watch to who's performing.

What time are the 2017 Brit Awards on TV?

The Brits will be shown live on ITV on Tuesday 22 February from 7.30pm.

Clara Amfo, Laura Jackson and Alice Levine will host coverage of the red carpet on ITV2 from 6.30pm - 7.30pm and will then go backstage from 10pm to 11pm.

Who are the Brits hosts this year?

Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis will be trying to maintain order as the show gets underway, taking over from last year's hosts Ant and Dec. The pair have been brought in after original host Michael Bublé was forced to pull out after it was revealed his young son had liver cancer.

“Firstly, my immediate thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his family at such a difficult time," said O'Leary as the news was announced. "Michael is an effortless showman, so those patent shoes will not be easy to fill, but it's an honour to be asked to step in with Emma to host the Brits."

Who are the Brit Award nominees?

David Bowie is up for two posthumous awards on the night, while the current crop of British talent is represented by Skepta and Little Mix with three nominations apiece. Check out the full shortlist here.

Can I vote for the winner?

You can vote now to decide who wins Best British Video and Best British Breakthrough Act – head to this link to find out more. Voting closes on the 17th February.

Who is performing at this year's Brit Awards?

The full line-up has now been confirmed. Expect performances from Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, The 1975, Little Mix, Emeli Sandé and Skepta.

Brit Icon Robbie Williams will also be performing on the night.

Did you say Brit Icon?

Yes, it's a special award for "artists whose writing, recording and performances have made a lasting impact on British culture". Robbie Williams is being given the honour this year, following in the footsteps of Elton John and David Bowie.