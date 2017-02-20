What should have been the happiest day of Robert and Aaron's life has been thrown into chaos thanks to cliffhanger scenes just screened on tonight's Emmerdale.

The big Robron nuptials, which has been eagerly anticipated by fans of the ITV soap, came to a sudden halt thanks to the arrival of both the police and a village newcomer by the name of Eileen.

Storming the service, an irate Eileen wasted no time in laying into one particular wedding guest, exclaiming: "That's her, constable, right there. That's Faith Dingle. That's the black widow who murdered my dad!"

Faith - who has herself only recently arrived on the scene - looked aghast and, we have to say, kind of suspicious as she was branded a killer.

Viewers will now have to wait until tomorrow's episode to see if Faith gets carted off by the cops - and whether Robert and Aaron get to tie the knot.

As a side note, the actress playing Eileen - Zoe Lambert - has been seen on Emmerdale before. Between 2003 and 2005, she had a recurring role as the Tate family's lawyer Rachel Whatmore.

