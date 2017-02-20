Victoria Court will be the scene of big drama on tonight's Coronation Street when Leanne goes into labour while trapped in a lift.

Toyah - who isn't exactly in Leanne's good books following the exposure of her relationship with Peter - looks set to become an impromptu midwife after her sister's waters break.

But will they be able to put their animosity to one side in the face of this massive pressure?

Speaking about the scene, actress Jane Danson said recently: "This is the first time I have given birth on screen, although I’ve done it twice in real life.

“It was weirdly exhausting and a very heavy day. Leanne is terrified, this is her first experience of childbirth and the situation is not ideal. It was technically difficult from an acting point of view as there was a lot of dialogue, which isn’t usually the case in real life.

"Leanne doesn’t make it to hospital and doesn’t have medical assistance so it was quite intense.”

Watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Coronation Street.

