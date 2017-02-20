Leanne has given birth to a baby boy while trapped in a lift during tonight's dramatic double bill of Coronation Street - but as ever with the ITV soap, this is merely the start of the drama.

Fans saw Leanne reunite with sister Toyah before being whisked off to hospital in an ambulance, but Nick was left feeling uneasy as he clocked Steve watching them from across the street.

As viewers know, Steve is the baby's biological father, but Wednesday's episode will see him left horrified when Michelle suggests that they pay Leanne a visit.

Making out that he's too upset as it stirs up memories of Ruairi, Steve waits outside Victoria Court while Michelle heads up to meet the baby. But will she be able to handle her emotions?

More drama follows on Friday when Leanne reveals that she wants Nick's name on the birth certificate. But just as they're about to head to the register office, David stops them and explains that Gail has organised a party in the Bistro to celebrate the baby's birth.

But as the family gathers, Michelle and Steve are forced to watch the party from their table, both struggling to mask their conflicting emotions. How long can the secret about baby Oliver remain hidden?

