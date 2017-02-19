Name: Caprice Bourret

Age: 45

Famous, why? '90s supermodel

Bio: If you were a teenage boy in the late 1990s, there's a good chance you once had a poster of Caprice on your bedroom wall. The US model made her name – just Caprice, no-one needed to know her surname back then – after moving to the UK in 1996, and featuring on the covers of Vogue, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Maxim, FHM and the like.

She even had a stab at pop stardom, reaching number 24 in the UK charts twice with Oh Yeah and Once Around the Sun.

Caprice's 1999 music video to Oh Yeah, about the trials of being a supermodel

Two decades on, Caprice Bourret is a businesswoman running her own label – By Caprice – covering lingerie, swimwear and sleepwear, for which she designs, models, does the marketing, wrote the theme tune, sings the theme tune...

Reality TV experience includes her own Channel 4 documentary Being Caprice and stints in the 2005 Celebrity Big Brother house and on ITV diving contest Splash! (a series which, coincidentally, was won by Olympic ski jumper and former The Jump advisor Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards). Caprice has also popped up as herself on soapy dramas Hollyoaks and Dream Team, as a judge on Project Catwalk and Britain's Next Top Model and in stage productions including Rent and The Vagina Monologues.

Speaking of which, here she is being grilled about her sex life by Davina McCall in her CBB exit interview...

We know Caprice can glide down a catwalk in heels – can she do the same down a snowy mountain in skis? We shall soon find out...