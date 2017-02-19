Fancy following in the tracks of the foolhardy celebrities in Channel 4's extreme snow sports show The Jump?

Just like last year, the action takes place in a resort called Kühtai in the Austrian Alps, where snow is guaranteed from early December until after Easter. It's over 2000 metres above sea level and a short train ride from Tyrol's attractive capital, the city of Innsbruck.

The bad news is "Jump Mountain" isn't open to the public even after all the celebrities have been stretchered off the slopes. Nearly all the courses have been purpose-built, including a ski jump three times the size of a double decker bus. This means almost all of the events are live on the night, with medics on standby.

Innsbruck

In 2016, the celebrities stayed in a castle known as "The Jump Schloss". Perhaps the après-ski got a little raucous because this time round they're in the Grand Hotel Europa in Innsbruck.

It's a five-star affair, a grand old hotel with all the modern comforts. Notable guests to date include the Queen, the Rolling Stones and Sting.

After a hard day on the ski jump, contestants can kick back in the Finnish sauna, steam room and infrared cabin or book in for a massage.

They won't find fondue in the high-end restaurant, though. Classic ski fare in these parts is Wiener Schnitzel: steak smothered in breadcrumbs and baked in butter.

Rooms range from standard to spacious suites with a separate living room, traditional Tyrrolean wooden furniture and complimentary room service. (We can't help wondering if there's a room hierarchy: do Olympians qualify for a "comfort" or a "superior" room? If you end up in a plaster cast, do you get bumped up to a junior suite?)

The good news: it's not as pricey as it sounds. You can bag a standard room via online booking sites for around 125 euros (£108), which is a 40% discount.

For more information on Grand Hotel Europa: grandhoteleuropa.at/en/

