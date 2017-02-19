This week’s episode of Call the Midwife has been called the saddest yet by viewers at home, after a story that saw a young boy left motherless and an old friend trapped in a mental hospital. You know, typically cheery Sunday-evening stuff.

First, fans found their eyes getting damp at the tragic tale of Reggie, a young man with Down’s Syndrome played by Daniel Laurie whose mother died at Mass and left him adrift in the world, presumably bound for an unhappy future in a mental hospital.

Reaction was, shall we say, passionate.

Please, please don't send him to a hospital please let him stay with Fred!!! #callthemidwife — kittycat (@ali_paver) February 19, 2017

Every week I end up in tears watching this 😢💔 #callthemidwife — Laura (@cheesy_badgers) February 19, 2017

Oh for goodness sake! I'm going to have stop watching #CallTheMidwife, I can't be doing crying every Sunday 😢😭😭 — Kirsty Boyle (@kirsty_boyle) February 19, 2017

#callthemidwife This show! Every single time 😭😭😭 — Jay Moussa-Mann (@jbmoussa) February 19, 2017

Anyone else holding back the tears 😭 #callthemidwife — Jason Merritt (@StonebridgePM) February 19, 2017

Call the midwife never fails to make me cry I'm too bloody soft #callthemidwife — Rory's hammock (@roryhammock) February 19, 2017

#callthemidwife forever making me cry. why do i watch this wonderful show. gawd. — Jess B (@jessosaurus__) February 19, 2017

#callthemidwife really tests my emotions each week😭 — Amy (@AmyLJobling) February 19, 2017

I am now devoid of moisture from weeping #CallTheMidwife — Kitty Gallagher (@KittyLovesDucks) February 19, 2017

Reggie is making my heart melt. All I've done is cry this episode #callthemidwife — Chloe x (@flojoe98) February 19, 2017

And if that wasn’t enough, as the episode reached its end viewers were treated to the shock reappearance of former midwife-turned nun Sister Mary Cynthia (Bryony Hannah), who had been sectioned in the very hospital Reggie was headed to and was facing the horrors of Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).

This is TOO MUCH!!! Not Sister Mary Cynthia. NO! 😭😭😭 😭😭😭 #callthemidwife — Anne Akande (@Uninibile) February 19, 2017

Sister Mary Cynthia. How could they do that? #CallTheMidwife — Suzanne Ross Jones (@sj_suz) February 19, 2017

Noo Cynthia has been through so much 😢 #callthemidwife — Sophie🖤 (@SophClare22) February 19, 2017

They have to get her out of there 😣😢 #CallTheMidwife — Nathie (@xWintermaedchen) February 19, 2017

Noooo not that treatment 😢 #callthemidwife — Liza Young (@lizayoung25) February 19, 2017

Sure, Trixie found some love and Reggie found a new home eventually, but viewers still left the episode feeling pretty traumatised by the whole experience.

In other words, to sum up…

Saddest most traumatic most horrifically tearful #callthemidwife ever😩😩❤😓 — Ali Robbins (@Hotfuss73) February 19, 2017

Call the Midwife continues on BBC1 on Sundays at 8.00pm