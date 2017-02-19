It's goodbye to Googlebox's Moffatt family - as Scarlett Moffatt's mum and dad will not be appearing in the new series at all.

There has been a question mark over Betty and Mark's future on the show since Scarlett launched her showbiz career, winning last year's I'm A Celebrity and racking up appearances in the sorts of shows she used to chat about with her mum and dad on the sofa.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to RadioTimes.com, saying: “The Moffatt family will not be appearing in this series.”

Since first appearing on the Channel 4 show, Scarlett has become a star in her own right, winning last year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and hosting backstage coverage at the National Television Awards.

She'll also front Channel 4's own dating show, Streetmate, and has been picked by Ant and Dec to join the line-up of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Back in November, things were left a bit up-in-the-air for Betty and Mark when their daughter jetted off to Australia, with a spokesperson for the show telling us: “Scarlett Moffatt is going in to I’m a Celebrity and will no longer participate in this series of Gogglebox.

"The show’s producers have not had any conversations with Scarlett about leaving or returning to Gogglebox after her stint in the Jungle.

"The Moffatts have been excellent contributors to Gogglebox, and we are very grateful for all they have given to the show."

None of the Moffats appeared in the second half of last year's series - and now it looks like their Gogglebox fate is sealed.

Series 9 of Gogglebox will launch on Friday 24th February at 9pm on Channel 4