Ex-footballer Robbie Fowler has become the third celebrity to exit Channel 4’s The Jump, after losing to Jason Robinson in the Skeleton sled course and then failing to land in the final jump-off.

Facing off against Louis Smith, Amy Willerton, Kadeena Cox, Emma Parker-Bowles and Lydia Bright in the elimination jump (after all had lost their preliminary races), Fowler unfortunately crashed on the outrun, escaping injury but removing himself from the competition once all the other contestants had completed their jumps.

"I have absolutely loved this, it’s been a wonderful experience,” Fowler said after leaving the contest.

“I wish I’d stayed a bit longer but look these guys are all fantastic and you know what they’re all much better than me, so they all deserve to be here."

The episode saw Judo champ Jade Jones win the mini cowbell trophy for her speedy skeleton performance, while fans at home were confused to see Sir Bradley Wiggins still competing after his widely-publicised injury earlier in the week (Wiggins had in fact prerecorded this week’s episode).

The Jump continues on Channel 4 on Sundays at 7.30pm