This week saw the sad news that Sir Bradley Wiggins had pulled out of Channel 4’s The Jump, with the Olympic champion forced to exit the winter sports competition after fracturing his leg.

However, when fans tuned into this week’s episode they found that the five-time gold medal-winner was still part of the competition, competing in the Skeleton challenge against Louis Smith in the latest episode and making merry in the Austrian chalet with the other celebrities.

Suffice it to say, people were quite confused…

Hang on , wait a minute , I thought #BradleyWiggins was injured and out of @Channel4 #TheJump ❄🎿🏂 — M a t t Mason (@mason0086) February 19, 2017

I'm confused. I thought #TheJump was live and I thought Bradley Wiggins had broken his leg. #maybenot — Marian Lishman (@MarianLishman) February 19, 2017

@TheJumpC4 I thought Bradley Wiggins was out with a break yet he's on the programme tonight? — Lynnie (@LynnGrace) February 19, 2017

#TheJump2017 - how is Bradley Wiggins in the skeleton tonight when he supposedly broke his leg last week??? — Etherthorn (@Etherthorn) February 19, 2017

I thought #BradleyWiggins had to pull out of #TheJump because he broke his leg... or am I losing it? 😞😂 pic.twitter.com/evwRcOICXZ — Ethan King (@ethanaaronking) February 19, 2017

Although I knew The Jump was not live for the events did expect it to be filmed in same week! #TheJump2017 — Karen Ann Knight (@karen_knight1) February 19, 2017

Either that or Bradley Wiggins has made a remarkable recovery #TheJump2017 — Karen Ann Knight (@karen_knight1) February 19, 2017

Of course, the real truth was simple – much of The Jump is prerecorded (the entire series except the final has already been shot), so Sir Bradley had filmed this week’s episode before the accident that put him out of action.

In fact, as he revealed in the tweets that announced his departure, Wiggins also managed to shoot the series’ fourth episode before receiving his game-ending injury, so fans will be able to see him compete one more time in next week’s installment.

So hopefully, next week the fans will be a little less confused to see The Jump’s biggest name back on the mountain.

The Jump continues on Channel 4 on Sundays at 7.30pm