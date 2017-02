Years in Den: 1

Age: 49

His nickname at school: Moonpig (he then went on to set up the greetings card website that made millions)

How much is he worth? We don't know for sure but, put it this way, he sold Moonpig for £120 million

Business area: Technology and internet retail

Business portfolio includes: Sheerluxe, The Healthy Holiday Company

Den style: Hard as nails

Best quote: “From a reputational point of view, it is an absolute no”

Total invested in the Den: £842,500