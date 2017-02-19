It's radio silence from Simon Cowell - as X Factor winner Matt Terry admits he's not heard from the music mogul since the show finished in December.

But the 23-year-old insisted he has no hard feelings towards the X Factor judge.

"We haven’t spoken at all," he told Reveal magazine. "He always said if I ever needed him, I could speak to him.

"He’s a lovely guy. He gave me this amazing opportunity so I’ll always be grateful to him."

Cowell doesn't exactly have an obligation to pick up the phone - as Terry isn't signed to his Syco record label. Instead, the pop star opted for a deal with RCA Records.

Despite missing out on the coveted Christmas number one spot last year with his winner's single, the singer says he has been outrageously busy launching his career.

And he has come away from the show with another bonus: a close friendship with US pop singer Nicole Scherzinger, who served as his X Factor mentor.

"We catch up every week," Matt he revealed. "We're going to go and grab some food as soon as she's back."