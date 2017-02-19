Have you watched La La Lamb, starring Ryan Foxling and Emu Stone? Or how about Nocturnal Mammals, directed by Tom Furrd? Or, for that matter, Meryl Squeak and Shrew Grant's Fru Fru Foxter Jenkins?

The creators of hit animated movie Zootopia (also known as Zootropolis) have transformed the posters for this year's crop of Oscar nominees, using characters from the Disney film.

It's a stunt they pulled last year with Cinderella (Cinderelephant), Jurassic World (Giraffic World) and Fifty Shades of Grey (Fifty Shades of Prey) - and those posters went down so well that it seems to have become an annual tradition.

Nocturnal Animals has been transformed with the help of jaguar chauffeur Mr Manchas.

Also getting the parody treatment is La La Land, this year's Oscars front-runner.

Hacksaw Ridge becomes Hogsaw Ridge, while Hell or High Water receives an appropriate re-imagining as Hell or High Otter featuring Nick Wilde.

Then there's the Zootopia version of Florence Foster Jenkins... not sure Meryl Streep will be too pleased with this one.

Zootopia itself is in the running for best animated film, alongside Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, My Life as a Zucchini and The Red Turtle.

The Academy Awards will take place on 26th February 2017