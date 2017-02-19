EastEnders bad boy Keegan has another go at Denise in upcoming scenes, but this time Kush comes to the rescue.

In the episode showing on 27 February, the teen terror has clearly still got it in for Ms Fox following last week's altercation, and causes a scene when while she's working in the Minute Mart.

As the pair square up to each other again, Kush intervenes to try and diffuse the ding-dong - but Keegan is tougher than he looks...

Who's your money on in a showdown between the muscly Mr Kazemi and the teenage toerag? Or will Denise's temper boil over and get the better of her?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.